Person trapped in burning vehicle rescued in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — A person trapped in a burning vehicle was rescued and taken to Bozeman Health-Deaconess hospital early Thursday morning.

The car was found in the parking lot of the My Place hotel about 1:20 this morning.

Officers at the scene tell MTN News the engine compartment of the vehicle was engulfed in flames when they arrived and that a person was inside the small car. The flames had not yet reached the passenger compartment, but the vehicle occupant was in real danger.

Once rescued, they were taken to the hospital, but it is not yet known how serious their injuries are. The Bozeman Fire Department also responded to the incident.