Person killed by train near Laurel

Rob Monaco/MTN News
The scene near Laurel on Tuesday morning where a person was hit by a train.
Posted at 9:49 AM, Aug 08, 2023
LAUREL - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Rail Link and BNFS officials are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train Tuesday morning just east of the Laurel train yard.

The area of the incident is just under the bridge over the railroad tracks near the East Laurel exit.

Train traffic will be delayed as they investigate the accident. There are no delays to vehicle traffic as the accident is off all roadways.

There was no immediate information on the victim and it is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

