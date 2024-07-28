Peggy's Peace Doves honor Belfry grandmother's life, 20 year cancer battle

BELFRY — Unlike other 10th graders, Eli Olson runs Peggy's Peace Doves, a release dove service he founded in November of last year.

“They’re white racer doves," said Eli, about his nearly 40 doves, "They’ve evolved from, like, hundreds of years of, like, evolution and training.”

Jason Olson, Eli's dad, said he is proud of his son's initiative, describing himself as "just a facilitator."

Eli said he was inspired by his grandmother, Peggy, and her 20 year battle with cancer when starting his business.

“She passed away before I was born, but I’ve always been inspired by the stories my dad and my grandpa told us," said Eli.

One of those stories involved Eli's grandfather buying Eli's grandmother doves as a symbol of peace and hope, which she would watch from her window while feeling sick after chemotherapy.

"She didn’t ever tell anybody that she was going through it," said Jason, about his mother.

Eli said he hopes his business will share his grandmother's inspirations with others.

“I’ve recently been diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and she’s inspired me to keep on fighting," said Eli.