Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed in Billings Heights

sirens generic.png
file photo
Siren
sirens generic.png
Posted at 10:01 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 00:01:37-04

A pedestrian was struck and killed on a busy Billings Heights street Thursday night.

Billings police said on social media the incident happened in the southbound lane of Main Street south of Airport Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Police provided no additional description of the pedestrian.

The lane was closed as police investigate.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App