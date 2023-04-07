Pedestrian struck, killed in Billings Heights

A pedestrian was struck and killed on a busy Billings Heights street Thursday night.
Billings police said on social media the incident happened in the southbound lane of Main Street south of Airport Road.
The pedestrian died at the scene. Police provided no additional description of the pedestrian.
The lane was closed as police investigate.
