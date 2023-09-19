Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in early morning Billings crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning in central Billings.

Billings police said on social media they responded to the incident at 3:12 a.m. and found the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man, sitting on the road near the intersection of Sixth Street West and Central Avenue.

Police began giving medical aid until ambulance and Billings firefighters arrived, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

The driver is cooperating with police.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the 600 block of Central Avenue, which is closed during the investigation.