Pedestrian struck in downtown Billings

BILLINGS - A pedestrian was struck in downtown Billings early Thursday.

Sixth Avenue North at North 26th Street was closed for westbound traffic while police investigated the scene. The road reopened shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said on a social media post the incident happened at about 2 a.m. when a vehicle turning from North 26th Street onto Sixth Avenue North struck a pedestrian who was lying on the roadway. The male pedestrian was dragged about a block and suffered "significant" injuries, police said.

The department's crash team was investigating the incident. No other information was released.