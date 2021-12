The pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday night near the I-90 exit on Midland Road in Billings has been identified as Jerry Flatlip Sr., 59, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Billings police said he was from Pryor.

Flatlip was struck by a Ford F-150, driven by a 60-year-old man, traveling east on Midland Road at the 5400 block just after 5 p.m., and he died at the scene. He was in the eastbound lane.

Billings police are investigating the crash. No arrests have been made.