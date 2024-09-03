Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Billings

BILLINGS - A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Billings late Monday.

Police said on social media the incident happened at 9:16 p.m. in the 2400 block of Central Avenue when a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. The pedestrian was later pronounced deceased.

In an update police said the driver and vehicle had been located. Police provided no further information about the driver, including whether the person was arrested.

Traffic on Central Avenue was diverted while police investigated.

