Pearl Harbor remembered in Billings

A date which will live in infamy.

Saturday, Dec. 7, marks the 83rd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. It’s a day to remember the lives lost and the struggle that followed as the United States entered World War II.

“Pearl Harbor is not just a single battle in military history. It is a seminal event in the history of the world—in the history of mankind,” says retired Lt. Colonel Ed Saunders, who served in the Gulf War and has authored several books on military history.

The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans and thrust the United States into the deadliest war in history.

“America had always been very reluctant up until that time—reluctant to get in squabbles. We said those are just European squabbles or Asian squabbles. We needn’t get involved in that, but we had no choice,” Saunders says.

He has spent some time researching the Montanans who lost their lives in the attack.

“I found 14 names that were killed in action or missing in action at Pearl Harbor. One of them who was from Bilings, by the way,” he says.

That Marine was Richard Ignacio Trujillo, whose remains were never recovered.

Saunders says it’s important to pause and remember the sacrifices that were made on that fateful day and what would follow as the United States helped turn the tide in World War II.

“It changed us as a people, and we lost so many men. That is why we should always remember this and never forget what they did and never forget their memory,” Saunders says.

The Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery will hold a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony Saturday at noon at the cemetery in Laurel.

The ceremony will honor all World War II veterans laid to rest there.

Here’s more information about the Montanans who died in the attack from Ed Saunders' research:

Daniel, Lloyd Naxton. Navy, petty officer first class. Park County, MT. USS Arizona. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost-at-sea.

Dullum, Jerald Fraser. Navy, petty officer third class. Lewis and Clark County, MT. USS Arizona. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Jackson, Lowell Bruce. Navy, seaman second class. Silver Bow County, MT. USS Vestal. Buried Mountain View Cemetery; Butte, MT.

Marling, Joseph Henry. Navy, seaman second class. Granite County, MT. USS Arizona. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Meagher, Donald. Army Air Corps, corporal, 4th Recon Sqdrn. Cascade County, MT. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Micheletto, Carlo Anthony. Marine Corps, sergeant. 252 Utility Sqdrn. Richland County, MT. Buried National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Morrison, Earl Leroy. Navy, seaman first class. Richland County, MT. USS Arizona. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Morse, George Robert. Navy, seaman second class. Missoula County, MT. USS Arizona. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Ronning, Emil Oliver. Navy, coxswain. Choteau County, MT. USS Nevada. Disposition of his remains presently unknown. Not listed with U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs, or American Battle Monuments Commission records.

Scilley, Harold Hugh. Navy, petty officer second class. Carbon County, MT. USS Arizona. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Sellon, William Lawrence. Navy, seaman second class. Missoula County, MT. USS Oklahoma. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Smart, George David. Navy, coxswain. Lake County, MT. USS Arizona. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Stockdale, Lewis Stevens. Navy, ensign. Deer Lodge County, MT. USS Oklahoma. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

Trujillo, Richard Ignacio. Marine Corps, private first class. Billings, Yellowstone County, MT. USS Nevada. Remains not recovered, declared missing-in-action or lost at sea.

