Patriotic citizens honor fallen veterans in Carbon County

Veterans and citizens started the day at the Belfry Cemetery and made several stops throughout Carbon County.

Veterans call Memorial Day, the most important day of the year.

"I consider it the honor of the year for me," said Tim Zumbrun, retired U.s. Air Force command chief master sergeant. "Memorial Day and the Fourth of July are the two holidays of my year that hold special meaning."

It's a day that means a lot no matter the town and no matter its size.

They honored veterans at the Bear Creek, Red Lodge and Roberts cemeteries, and marched down the streets in Red Lodge and Roberts.

Zumbrun helped the American Legion Post out of Red Lodge to honor veterans at some of the smallest cemeteries in Carbon County.

"In any cemetery in the United States, there's a veteran buried there somewhere," Zumbrun said.

Retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Rick Waples served in Vietnam and has been remembering veterans ever since he returned home from combat.

"I got out of the war in '68," Waples said. "In '69 or so a lot of World War II guys marching, and Korean veterans."

Waples father, his son Charlie and two of his grandchildren have also served in the military.

"It is a family tradition," Waples said. "In fact, we had 26 relatives of mine, the Waples, that fought in Revolutionary War."

And these veterans appreciate the citizens who put together the Carbon County Veterans Memorial Loop, which honors more than 1300 veterans.

Dog tags and crosses adorn now the sides of highways 72, 212, 308 and 310.

Bear Creek completes a loop honoring seven veterans, just another way of honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"You try not to tear up a little bit," said Paul Nevius. "I mean you do every time the music is played."

Nevius is among the many overcome by emotion by these tributes to the fallen veterans.

He often thinks about the stories that surround him and cemeteries like this.

"You want to go around and respect each and every stone that you can that's that's out there," said Nevius, who is veteran of the Navy and the Air Force.

"I consider it the most important day in America," Waples said about Memorial Day.