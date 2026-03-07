Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in Powder River County crash near Boyes

A 62-year-old male was killed in a crash in Powder River County near Boyes on Saturday around 8:46 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a freightliner truck with a utility trailer westbound on U.S. Highway 212.

The truck drifted off the road to the right, struck a guardrail and re-entered the road before drifting off the road again.

The truck continued on the right shoulder, striking two delineator posts before coming to a stop.

The man collapsed while going to the trooper's vehicle.

Medical aid was given, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

