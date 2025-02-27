Parking problems: Billings airport officials plan for Spring Break

BILLINGS - Billings airport officials are urging Spring Break travelers to plan a ride because the parking lots at the facility are filling up fast.

As Spring Break approaches, Billings Logan International Airport strongly suggests travelers plan a ride to and from the airport to avoid delays, airport officials said in a press release Thursday.

“We’re still a few days away from the official start of spring break, but it appears a significant number of travelers are leaving for their destination early,” said Jeff Roach, City of Billings Director of Aviation and Transit.

The airport is expecting full flights with a high number of travelers this Spring Break.

The airport’s more than 1,350 public parking spots are at peak demand, the press release states. Even with the overflow lots open, finding a spot can be a challenge.

Billings Airport experiences parking overflow after record numbers since pandemic

“Your best bet will be asking a friend or family member for a ride, using a ridesharing service, or calling a taxi,” Roach said. “Passengers traveling together are also asked to consolidate into one vehicle if possible.”

The farthest parking spot in the overflow lot is just under half a mile from the nearest terminal building entrance.

An airport-operated shuttle will transport passengers from the overflow parking areas and the terminal. Outbound passengers will be dropped off near the terminal’s ticket counters at Door 2, and inbound passengers can catch the shuttle at Door 4 near baggage claim for a ride back to their vehicle.

If travelers need a ride when they return, a Cell Phone Waiting Parking Lot is located on Overlook Drive, west of the terminal building. Drivers can wait in the lot at no charge.

