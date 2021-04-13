Park officials expecting more big numbers as Pictograph Cave State Park reopens in Billings

After closing in January of this year due to a large rockfall that blocked the road, Pictograph Cave State Park is set to reopen on Wednesday, April 14.

The park had been seeing increased visitation before it closed, said Robert Gibson, the communication and education program manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and he expected the big numbers to continue.

The rock fall happened late at night while nobody was at the park and left not only the road blocked but one of the trails as well. The trail was rerouted, and the road was cleared of debris.

Before reopening the state park, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks hired geological engineers to take a look at the area to determine whether another rock fall would happen, and if so, guess when it could happen.

The results did not pose an immediate threat, so it was determined that the park was safe to reopen.

The state park is one of the closest to Billings and is rich in history and culture, Gibson said.

The park is often visited by schools and other groups but is open to those of all ages.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.