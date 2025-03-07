Park City man killed in two-vehicle crash near Laurel

LAUREL - A 66-year-old Park City man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Laurel.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released on Friday that the crash happened Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. on U.S.-310 at mile marker 52.

The patrol said the Park City man was driving a Mini Cooper the wrong way on the highway and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on. The Park City man was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.

A 70-year-old Billings man was driving the Jeep and was transported to Billings Clinic. The extent of his injuries was not released. He was wearing a seatbelt. A 27-year-old Billings man who was a passenger in the Jeep was not injured.

The names of the drivers were not released.

The patrol said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.