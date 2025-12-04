Park City family suing over water contamination from nearby apartment complex

PARK CITY — A Park City family is suing over water contamination they say originated from the nearby Homestead Apartments, claiming the problems caused physical and emotional injuries.

Michael Grande and his family purchased their home about a year and a half ago for close to $300,000. The property sits just under 100 yards from the Homestead Apartments, which has been at the center of ongoing problems with its leaking sewage system.

"We started getting sick, didn't think anything of it," Grande said Wednesday.

The family's health concerns became clearer when a water boil alert was issued for the area.

"We realized why there was excavation equipment in the back alley behind the property over there," Grande said.

The water issues have forced the Grande family to rely entirely on bottled water for drinking and cooking, creating an unexpected financial burden.

"We started drinking bottled water only. Cooking was only bottled water," Grande said. "I think ours were about each 40 pack. I think we were spending about four to five dollars a piece."

The situation has left the family frustrated as they debate installing a reverse osmosis system that could cost $6,800 just for the equipment versus continuing to purchase bottled water.

More concerning for the Grandes is the impact on their home's value.

"If we decided to sell the house or we need to get out of the house in any way, shape or form, it's not going to be anywhere near the value of what we paid," Grande said.

Gary Weitz, who owns the Homestead Apartments, faces multiple lawsuits related to the apartment complex. Two weeks ago, the Park City Sewer and Water Board capped his sewer lines, forcing all tenants to vacate the property.

"They caused all sewer lines to be closed off from the property, which made all units on the property uninhabitable. So that's how they forced a vacation of these units that they'd been seeking through due process and court," Weitz said.

Weitz disputes the county's actions and maintains there are no legitimate problems with his property.

"They haven't found any problems other than what they claim was an alleged sewer leak on November 15th, which I'd dispute as being fresh water," Weitz said.

He believes the county has violated civil rights in its handling of the situation.

"I believe they've been violating personal property civil rights and also the civil rights of the tenants there for fair housing. And they've been vacated off the property for no legitimate reason and without any due process," Weitz said.

Weitz says his primary concern is ensuring his tenants have a safe place to live, while the Grande family simply wants the water contamination resolved.

