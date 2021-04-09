Watch
Parents receive training in suicide prevention in Lockwood

Lockwood hosts suicide-prevention event
QPR training.jpg
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 00:57:37-04

Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, and experts say certain training could save lives.

A method called Question, Persuade, Refer- QPR- is a way of helping someone who is potentially suicidal.

Frederick Lee, QPR instructor, gave parents and others in the community training at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center Thursday night.

Frederick Lee.jpg
KTVQ photo

The idea is to question a person about suicide, persuade someone to get help and refer someone to the appropriate resource.

Part of the instruction is about recognizing when someone may need help.

Eric Karls.jpg
KTVQ photo

"Most people that are struggling with suicide, give off signs because they want help," said Eric Karls, Eileen Johnson Middle School counselor. "And so when we have someone in the community, whether that's a teacher, counselor, another student or parent that can go in and help that student, that's the thing that they want the most. They are giving you those signs, so they can get the help that they need."

"What we want people to understand is when we're dealing with a friend or family member, a classmate who is suicidal, we can't just leave them alone," Lee said. "We need to make sure that we're referring them to somebody else, because when it comes to suicidal individuals, they can't be left alone. And you can't handle a suicidal person on your own. It takes a group of people to help somebody through that depth of depression, through that depth of suicidal thoughts."

Frederick Lee has given QPR instruction in rural areas of Montana and will train Lockwood students on Friday.

