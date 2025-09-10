Owner of Billings kid 'fight night' daycare says it 'should've never happened'

BILLINGS — Last May, a video of a two toddlers fighting after-hours in a Billings daycare facility went viral. In the video, two toddlers are seen hitting and pushing each other as the daycare staff encourages the behavior.

The daycare, Bibs to Books in the Billings Heights, closed its doors the same week the social media post went viral.

Now, 16 months later, the daycare's owner, Linda Thomas, is ready to share her side of the story.

If you happen to drive past 417 Hansen Lane, you'll notice the property is for sale for $495,000. The daycare has been closed since May 2024. While rumors spread that the state closed down the daycare, Thomas explains she closed the daycare on her own accord.

"I wasn't done. My body was," said Thomas on Tuesday.

Thomas owned and directed Bibs to Books for 36 years before the incident.

"Kids come first," she said.

During the pandemic, Thomas began to suffer health problems, which would leave her periodically hospitalized for the next four years. From 2020 to 2024, Thomas suffered from sepsis, pneumonia, fibromyalgia, and the swine flu. Leading up to the event last May, Thomas was diagnosed with, and later hospitalized with, stage 2 heart failure.

"It was bad. I think that's what ended me up in bed for a year, all that stress," said Thomas.

The viral kid "fight night" video was filmed in early May 2024. For the next year, Thomas was bedridden as she struggled with chronic health conditions. In June, Thomas said she finally began feeling better. Looking back at the situation though, Thomas said she felt guilty for her absence.

"I feel guilty that I wasn't here. I'm supposed to be here and save, and protect these children, and I wasn't here," she said.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services began its investigation into Bibs to Books on May 5, 2024. According to the investigation, DPHHS did not shut down the facility based on its findings. Instead, the state issued a mandatory support plan, which required the daycare to work closely with a family support program to ensure adequate care for the children. The investigation also stated that DPHHS would be doing regular follow-up visits afterwards.

Nevertheless, Thomas made the decision to close the daycare a few days following the investigation. According to Thomas, she decided to close the daycare due to her health.

"People were crying, calling me. Media was calling my family. I mean, everybody was crying, 'what's going on,' and I didn't know, 'cuz I was in the hospital," she said.

About two months before the incident, Thomas chose a director of the facility to supervise staff while she was in the hospital. Thomas claims the supervisor helped videotape the children brawling during the incident.

According to the DPHHS investigation, before the children began fighting, staff were located in a room in the facility, which would have limited security-camera access.

"Based on observation and interview, CCL found that caregivers did not adequately protect and offer appropriate guidance to children at all times. The employees who planned and carried out this incident were seen on camera announcing that they were clocking out. One employee, who according to her timecard did clock out, stated she was taking the two children involved in the "fight night" home with her. One of the children involved is her own, and the other is a child who she watches outside of daycare hours. On the camera footage this employee is heard appearing to call the child's parent before proceeding with encouraging the children to fight. These employees did not leave the facility but instead discussed where in the building there were no cameras and brought the two children into that room. The employees could be heard encouraging the children to hit each other while they cheered and laughed. The experience was recorded and posted on social media."

Thomas believes the appointed director was highly involved in facilitating the social media video and says it was an avoidable and inappropriate situation.

"Every single person that participated was off the clock. They shouldn't have been here," Thomas said. "The director definitely knew what was going on. She was a big part of it."

Thomas explains the staff involved with the incident were referencing a regular event that happens with Billings youth.

"There are groups of high school kids that roam together and meet at a certain place, and duke it out on Friday nights. This particular incident happened on a Friday afternoon. (They were) thinking, 'how cute would it be to have a baby or toddler fight night,'" she said.

Regardless of the explanation, Thomas said she fired staff involved after seeing the video, and believes the entire situation is inappropriate.

"It should've never happened, period," said Thomas.

Now, Thomas has listed the daycare property for sale in hopes of selling the toys, house, and backyard as a single unit. After 36 years operating the daycare, she's reluctant and sad to see it go.

"I don't want to sell it as a house. I don't want to see the toys. I want to sell it as a daycare," she said.