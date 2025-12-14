Headstones at Yellowstone National Cemetery have been adorned with wreaths with help from local volunteers.

Over 1500 wreaths laid in Yellowstone National Cemetery

Saturday morning Wreaths Across America held a ceremony at the cemetery to honor veterans who have been laid to rest.

It's an annual event that seeks to remember and honor those who have served our country.

"We've been doing this for four or five years with Bill Kennedy and with the American Legion Post #123. We've been in charge of helping unload the wreath boxes and getting them out to the cemetery so people can come pick them up and lay them on the headstones," said Roxy Roberts, Laurel American Legion Auxiliary President.