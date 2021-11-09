Outdoor pavilion planned for downtown Billings

BILLINGS - Plans were announced Tuesday to build an outdoor pavilion in downtown Billings.

Sean Lynch, who owns the Pub Station, said he plans to build a new 3,000 capacity outdoor concert and event pavilion at 203 North 17th Street in the East Billings Urban Renewal

District.

“ We are excited to expand our venue options in the Billings market, and to continue providing quality entertainment to Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming,” Lynch said in a press release.

The venue will be a first for Eastern Montana, providing a destination for both artists and fans in a dedicated environment, Lynch said.

The location will host an anticipated 25 to 30 events annually, Lynch said, and the project is slated for early 2022 construction and late summer opening.

The project is financed by First Interstate Bank. A&E Architects take the lead on design, and Etix has exclusive ticketing rights.