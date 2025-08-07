RED LODGE — So many have driven the scenic and iconic Beartooth Highway outside of Red Lodge, but the big question is: How many have driven it in a slingshot?

Rich Barnett, owner of Beartooth Slingshots, describes a slingshot as “a three-wheel fun machine” boasting two wheels in front and one in the back. Available to rent with an automatic transmission or, for those chasing more thrill, a five-speed stick shift, the slingshots offer a unique driving experience.

During a sunny test drive up the highway, our automatic version attracted plenty of smiles, waves and glances.

“Normally, people don’t do this, but they will definitely go well over 100 mph,” Barnett told MTN with a smile.

Watch this slingshot in action climbing the Beartooth Highway:

Out and About: Slingshots convert Beartooth Highway into open-air adventure

While speed wasn’t the focus of this drive, the open-air experience offered an undeniably refreshing breeze. And for passengers prone to altitude-induced nausea, the slingshot proves advantageous.

“It’s pretty steep up there with lots of curves and we’ve discovered that the passengers don’t get car sick. Probably because it’s an open-air vehicle with low sides,” Barnett explained.

Offering low sides and a low windshield – which effectively deflects bugs – the three-wheelers also feature a stereo system and small storage compartments.

Barnett recalled one surprise adventure earlier this summer.

“We had all the slingshots up on the pass and there was a proposal. She did say yes,” he said with a laugh.

In terms of rentals, Barnett offers a half-day four-hour rate of $275 and an eight-hour full day for $399. Extended-length rentals are also available.

“We do get people renting them for a week at a time to tour the national parks. Even, we get people for four or five days to go to Sturgis,” he noted, adding that he recently drove one from Las Vegas to Red Lodge.

For those seeking a creative, open-air drive up the Beartooth Highway or beyond this summer – and even into fall – a slingshot may be the ticket.