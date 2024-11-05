Opponents, supporters making final arguments on CI-128 in Montana

BILLINGS — Opponents and supporters of CI-128, Montana's abortion-rights measure, are getting their last arguments in ahead of election night Tuesday.

The initiative is likely the most divisive on the ballot this year. If passed, CI-128 would change the Montana Constitution, protecting the ability for people to have an abortion.

Montanans both for and against the initiative have been holding last-minute events around the state to influence voters.

In Billings, Bailey Desper has been standing near the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and Division Street, holding a sign in support of CI-128 for the past few days.

"I just want to make it visual and just get people out to the polls," Desper said Monday morning. "It's really important to me because Roe v. Wade was the law of the land for 50 years, and with that being overturned, over 10 states have completely banned abortion. CI-128 aims to protect that at the state level and that's what we really need for women's rights."

Desper said she believes that even just one person like herself standing on the street corner waving to traffic can make a difference.

"It shouldn't be up to one individual or one government to make that decision for them," Desper said. "That's what CI-128 aims to prevent."

In Helena over the weekend, a large rally was held on the steps of the State Capitol advocating against the initiative.

"CI-128 is not the best interest of women children or families," one rally speaker said. "We need to get the facts straight."

Attorney Derek Oestreicher is lead counsel for the Montana Family Foundation, a leading opponent of the initiative. Oestreicher was at the event in Helena and said the passing of the initiative wouldn't be good for Montanans.

"If you're voting yes on CI-128, you're voting for a radical expansion of abortion up to the moment of birth," Oestreicher said. "That's an abortion of a late-term, pain-capable baby."

Oestriecher said that abortion is legal in Montana and if the initiative is passed, it will take it too far.

"You have set before you life and death," Oestriecher said. "A vote no is a vote for life."

Both are examples of last-minute campaigns, with polls closing Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of voting.

"It's giving people a voice," Desper said. "Your vote is your super power essentially. Without your vote, it's like what do we have?"