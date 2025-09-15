One person dead after fatal accident in Shepherd

SHEPHERD — One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Shepherd on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 312 near Shining Mountain Drive.

Hannah Pedeferri/MTN News

Investigators believe the vehicle was following too close to the motorcycle when the crash occurred. The car and motorcycle were both traveling eastbound when the rider slowed down.

Montana Highway Patrol said the driver of the car could not stop in time and struck the motorcycle from behind.

The rider died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.