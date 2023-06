BILLINGS — One man is in the hospital after being injured in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

That stabbing took place just before 2:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of Minnesota Avenue.

According to a twitter post from the Billings Police Department, the victim and a suspect had been in a physical disturbance a few blocks away.

That disturbance led to the stabbing.

According to police, the man was taken to a local hospital and the suspect has been arrested.