One hospitalized following small fire at Hardee's restaurant in Billings

One person was injured and taken to a hospital Monday following a small fire at the Hardee's restaurant at 2404 Central Ave. in Billings, according to Billings firefighters.

Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Becky Biggins said in a news release that firefighters were called to the restaurant at 2:34 p.m. The fire started in an electrical panel while it was being repaired by an electrician, according to Biggins.

Biggins did not provide additional information on who was injured or how badly and said more information would be released later.

