One dead in two vehicle crash in Rosebud County

ROSEBUD COUNTY — One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Rosebud County that happened around 9 a.m. Sunday.

According to Montana Highway patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 58 on U.S. 212 between Ashland and Lame Deer.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said that one driver died from their injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.

The stretch of road was closed for around three hours following the accident and was reopened around noon.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office did not release a cause for the accident and is continuing to investigate.