One dead after sustaining injuries in Rosebud County crash

An 80-year-old man has died due to injuries sustained in a Friday crash in Rosebud County.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a vehicle eastbound on I-94 near Forsyth with a 78-year-old female passenger in the car.

He crossed the center lines and the exited the roadway on the left-hand side, hit a delineator, re-entered the roadway and hit a guardrail on the left side.

Both the driver and passenger sustained injuries from the crash.

The driver was transported to Rosebud Health Care Center in Forsyth, where he died from his injuries.

