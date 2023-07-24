'Once in a career': Billings first responders recount Briarwood deck collapse

When the call came across dispatch Saturday evening, 25-year-old EMT driver Boady Harper knew there wasn't time to waste.

"You never really know what these scenes will look like," Harper said on Monday afternoon. "We just got to get out there."

Harper works for the HELP Flight ground unit run through St. Vincent's Healthcare. He was among the many first responders that rushed to the Briarwood Country Club following a deck collapse that sent 25 people to Billings' two hospitals in an ambulance.

“I was a little nervous at first," Harper said. "Then you kind of rely on your training. You take some steps back and you breathe. Then you just start going through the motions."

MTN News

Harper delivered two patients to St. Vincent's hospital from Briarwood on Saturday. He said it was a scene he'll never forget.

"That was one of those moments for me that I was like, 'Holy cow,'" Harper said. "Just seeing all of the gauze packages out. That was different."

Kevin Bentz was the battalion chief on duty during the incident. In his 24 years with the Billings Fire Department, he said he's never seen anything like it.

"My mind was going in a lot of different directions," Bentz said. "Mainly, trying to decide what resources were available."

Officials have classified it as a mass casualty event, which ultimately sent a total of nearly 50 people to the hospital after many arrived in separate vehicles. Bentz said an event like this is rare for all first responders.

"A mass casualty incident is probably once-a-career incident for most first responders, to be honest," Bentz said.

MTN News

Fortunately, the city and county were prepared. Multiple agencies arrived and assisted on scene, including American Medical Response, Laurel Emergency Medical Services, Lockwood Fire District, and St. Vincent Healthcare HELP flight ground units.

The Billings Fire Department, Billings Police Department, and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.

"I expected a lot more chaos honestly," Harper said. "As smoothly as everything went, I was super happy with the hospital and their response."

Bentz said the last patient that was transported in an ambulance to the hospital arrived in 54 minutes, and that he's proud of the teams that helped out.

"It worked out really well," Bentz said. "Super proud of everyone that responded from around the county. They all came in. Everybody knew their job and they took care of business."

According to the city, none of those injured suffered life-threatening injuries. Bentz said he's grateful for all first responders that helped prevent further disaster.

"We got this done in under an hour and that just shows the efficiency and the level of cooperation that we were able to provide,” Bentz said.