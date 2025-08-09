On the house: Hundreds of Billings residents take home no cost items at 16th annual free store

BILLINGS — Saturday morning, hundreds of Montana residents visited the Billings Free Project free store, taking home items such as home decor, clothing, toys, and furniture, at no cost.

The Billings Free Project has been ongoing for 16 years, and according to the event's organizer, it's only grown over time.

"It takes a community for sure," said Beth Ayers, the event's organizer.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The event takes place at the First United Methodist Church in Downtown Billings. It occurs once a year and only lasts for a few hours.

According to Ayers, the church began setting up for the event on Monday. She said it takes roughly 80 volunteers to make possible.

Ayers told MTN on Saturday, it's important to give back to the community.

"Things are expensive. So, anytime anyone can get something for free, it's helpful. I think just opening the doors and having no strings attached is something you don't find very often," she said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

During the event, the church also gives away free supply kits and sack lunches. This year, visitors could take home hygiene kits.

Ayers son, 16 years ago, came up with the idea for the Billings Free Project when he was only four years ago.

"He was learning about going to the store, and how you have to have money to purchase things. And his question was, 'What happens when people do not have the funds or the money to purchase things,'" said Ayers.

Four years ago, the First United Methodist Church took over the event.

Ayers said on average, about 400 people come to the free store. However, according to Ayers, after only two hours of being open on Saturday, over 550 people showed up.

For next year's event, Ayers is requesting community members donate childrens' toys, kitchen appliances, linens, and hygiene items.

"We will do this every year, and we could always use help and volunteers," she said.

To volunteer for next year's free store, contact Ayers via email at ayers517@msn.com.