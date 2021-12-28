Watch
Officials release name of pedestrian killed in Billings on Christmas Eve

Posted at 10:59 AM, Dec 28, 2021
BILLINGS - Officials on Tuesday released the name of a man who was killed on Christmas Eve while walking on South Frontage Road.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Rick Butler, a 60-year-old transient, died when he was struck by a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 24.

In a press release issued Tuesday, the Billings Police Department said the incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Police said Butler was walking west in the westbound lane of South Frontage Road when he was struck by a Jeep Liberty also traveling west in the westbound lane. The Jeep was driven by a 60-year-old Billings woman who was not injured.

Butler died at the scene.

