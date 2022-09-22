Officials release name of Park City teen killed in crash

LAUREL - Authorities on Thursday released the name of a 16-year-old Park City teen who was killed in a weekend crash near Laurel.

Marshall Tucker Edwards died following the crash around midnight Saturday on Old Highway 10. Edwards was driving a Honda Civic when the car went off the right side of the road, re-entered the roadway, slid sideways and went off the left side of the road. The car then flipped, hit a tree and landed on its roof partially submerged in water, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Edwards drowned. A 16-year-old male passenger in the car was injured.

Both teens were wearing seatbelts and MHP says wet roads and speed were factors in the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.

