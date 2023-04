BILLINGS - Officials on Tuesday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash.

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office said Robert Edward Bare, 24 of Billings died Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. following a crash involving another vehicle in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue North.

The crash closed the roadway near the accident scene for some time as police investigated. Officials have not released any further information about the cause of the crash.