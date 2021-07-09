Watch
Officials release identity of man killed in Laurel ATV crash

Posted at 9:58 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 11:58:29-04

LAUREL - Authorities have released the name of a man who died following a Sunday night ATV crash in Laurel.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney said Tyler D. Trent, 25 of Billings, suffered fatal injuries and a woman was injured in the crash at about 9 p.m. in the alley between 12th Avenue and 13th Avenue, along the 1100 block.

The woman was taken to Billings by ambulance, but her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

According to the Laurel Police Department, alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

