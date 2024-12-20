Nye and Fishtail businesses see decline after Stillwater Mine layoffs

The hundreds of layoffs at the Stillwater Mine are having likely lasting impacts.

The Nye Trading Post and the Fishtail General Store saw many mine employees come through their businesses.

But since the layoffs were completed last month, those numbers have since dwindled.

Still, the business owners are confident they will survive thanks to a supportive community.

Many miners would get breakfast in Fishtail and, after work, stop in Nye.

Business is down at the trading post, and the owners said they are inspired to keep it open because of the community support and for the community.

Trading post owners Heath and Wendie Benson sort through mail and Christmas packages at the U.S. Post Office inside the store.

Getting the mail ready for the mailman and the post office boxes is a six-day-a-week responsibility.

“It helps us in in the winter time when the when the when the traffic is slow,” said Heath Benson. “It gives us that little bit of breathing room.”

Benson estimates business is down about 40 percent after layoffs at the Stillwater mine, and the Bensons aren't the only family feeling the impacts.

The owner of the Fishtail General Store says she will be able to keep things going because of other ventures in town.

Just down the road at Fishtail Food Distributing, Katie Martin's crew makes between 5,000 and 10,000 food items every week for 36 City Brew coffee shops.

“They carry our ciabatta, our breakfast burrito, our English muffin, our skinny,” said Martin, who owns the bakery. “Makes me very proud.”

The bakery and the door to Discovery Coffee Shop are helping Martin make up for some of the losses at her store, which is down 20 percent.

“My biggest concern for all three of those businesses that I can make enough money to pay my employees,” Martin said. “That's what I care about.”

And the community, she says, has been loyal to her, urging her to keep the store open.

Benson says the same in Nye.

“What can I do?” Benson said about what customers who want to help the store. “What can we do? Let's, let's think of things that can make this happen. They're very supportive in that.”

“It’s 25 (miles) to Absarokee or 40 miles to Columbus round trip just to get something simple,” said Mike Buckley, who lives in Nye. ”So I recommend you try to do what you can to keep the guy in business.”

Buckley does electrical work for the mine, and while he has not lost business, he feels for the families.

“They're taking it on the chin,” Buckley said. “I'm close to retirement, but I do feel for the younger folks.”

Two small communities now facing a new reality with the future of the region's largest employer now uncertain.

“There's so many wonderful people here,” said Martin. “I would like to say that I'm, just really grateful I'm a part of it.”

“I feel like we'll weather the storm somehow,” Benson said. “It's definitely small-town America."

