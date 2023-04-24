Northern Lights make spectacular appearance over Montana
Julie Entenmann
Northern Lights in Red Lodge
Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 08:37:12-04
Residents in south central Montana got a spectacular show Sunday evening into Monday morning as the Northern Lights danced across the Big Sky.
Here are some images captured and shared by Q2 viewers.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.