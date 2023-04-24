Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northern Lights make spectacular appearance over Montana

nlite8.png
Julie Entenmann
Northern Lights in Red Lodge
nlite8.png
Posted at 6:17 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 08:37:12-04

Residents in south central Montana got a spectacular show Sunday evening into Monday morning as the Northern Lights danced across the Big Sky.

Here are some images captured and shared by Q2 viewers.

nlite1.png
Northern Lights in Forsyth
nlite2.png
Northern Lights in Forsyth
nlite3.png
Northern Lights in Montana
nlite5.png
Northern Lights at Shepherd
nlite6.png
Northern Lights at Deaver Reservoir, Northern Wyoming
nlite7.png
Northern Lights at Deaver Reservoir, Northern Wyoming
nlite4.png
Northern Lights near Big Timber
nlite9.png
Northern Lights over Red Lodge
nlite10.png
Northern Lights in Miles City
nlite11.png
Northern Lights in Billings

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!