Nonprofit fighting human trafficking seeking ranch land to open in Montana

BILLINGS — A nonprofit called The Worthy Ranch, which focuses on providing a safe space for human trafficking and domestic abuse victims to recover, is seeking ranch land in Montana to expand into the Treasure State.

The nonprofit offers different options for healing, which include self-worth tests and equine therapy.

Watch the vide here:

Nonprofit fighting human trafficking seeking ranchland to open in Montana

The Worthy Ranch has been run in Montana as a pilot program the past few years, with founder Heather Estus estimating that 10 survivors have participated.

"Our recent program, the pilot, helped 10 survivors here locally," Estus said. "In the past eight years, The Worthy Ranch has helped probably 25-30 nationwide."

Estus also has the program up and running in other places including California and Las Vegas, and she said she moved to Montana because of the growing need. Since 2015, human trafficking in Montana has increased by nearly 2,000%, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

"I knew it was needed here, but I don't think I understood how much it happens in Montana until I moved here and started looking at the numbers," Estus said. "The freeways that run straight to the borders, the reservations, the vulnerable population that is here. There's so many factors. It's sad, but it's our reality that it's here in our backyard."

Among the 10 survivors who participated in the pilot program is Julia Lillethun, who faced her biggest nightmare nearly 30 years ago, when she was attacked on Broadwater Avenue in the morning after finishing a paper route.

"My attack happened 27 years ago," Lillethun said. "I was attacked from behind. I put up quite a hell of a fight, but he was able to pull me between two businesses."

Lillethun said that what transpired still affects her today.

"I was viciously attacked and raped and stabbed several times and left for dead," Lillethun said. "For the longest time, I just stuffed it down. I just felt like I was walking around aimlessly."

Her attack came long before The Worthy Ranch existed, so Lillethun had to try and overcome her trauma on her own. She said it was a revelation when she first attended the therapy.

"You feel seen and heard and believed," Lillethun said. "It was so empowering to know I wasn't alone and that there were others like me."

Stories like Lillethun are exactly who Estus hopes can receive help. Her goal is to open in the next year as long as she can find property and enough funds to purchase it.

"The goal is to get that program up and running here locally within the next year," Estus said.

And if everything goes to plan, it'll likely come as a relief to many just like Lillethun.

"I needed a purpose and it helped me identify my core values," Lillethun said.