No injuries reported in fire that heavily damaged Butte home on Fourth of July

BUTTE - A fire did heavy damage to the rear of a Butte Uptown residence, before responding firefighters were able to put the fire out.

The fire was reported before midnight on the Fourth of July to the residence at 1025 Woolman Street in Uptown, Butte.

The fire did some damage to a neighboring home. The neighbor said he was sleeping at the time when his children woke him up. He said he feels fortunate to get out of his home and for firefighters to quickly containing the fire before it did more damage.

“We were sleeping, and both the boys woke us up scream ‘there’s a fire,’ so we got the kids and dogs and got out the house. It was scary, it’s very close. When they said ‘fire,’ I was thinking small, little fireworks in the backyard, stomp it out, no problem, and then, you know, it was definitely not,” said neighbor Eric Strand.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.