Nine people, including baby, rescued from Lake Elmo; three hospitalized

BILLINGS, Mont. — Nine people, including an infant, were rescued from Lake Elmo on Monday after several fell off flotation devices, Billings Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the scene after reports that the group was floating in the middle of the lake. Five individuals were rescued and taken to one shore, while four others were brought to the opposite side.

All nine people are now accounted for, but three were transported to the hospital for medical attention. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

The incident has prompted renewed calls for water safety awareness.

