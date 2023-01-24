News Literacy: Join a Q2 morning editorial meeting

Ever wondered what goes into planning our news coverage at Q2?

In honor of National News Literacy Week, we're opening up our morning editorial meeting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to give the public a window into what we do.

Click on this Zoom link just before the meeting starts to join.

We ask that you politely observe the meeting, but we'll take time to answer your questions about the process immediately afterward, which is typically around 10 a.m.

National News Literacy Week runs from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 and is presented by the News Literacy Project and Q2's corporate owner, E.W. Scripps. Co.

The goal is to boost trust in media by educating news consumers on trustworthy news sources and spotlighting what goes into newsgathering.

