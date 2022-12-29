New Year's resolutions result in spike for some Billings businesses

BILLINGS — The new year is right around the corner and that means new resolutions for many and those resolutions mean an increase in traffic for many businesses around town.

Every year, News Year’s resolutions are made around the world, and many are based on health or finances.

But statistics show that 91% of the resolutions made in the U.S. ultimately won’t be achieved, and 43% are done by February.

"As a trainer, I’ve seen a lot of people come in and say, 'ok, this time I’m going to actually do it,' around the first of the year," Anya Pulis, Health and Wellness Connection Specialist for Billings YMCA said Wednesday.

Pulis has worked at the YMCA for two years as a personal trainer and says she's seen the spike in membership after the New Year many times. In fact, pre covid, the YMCA saw about 1,200 people sign up at the start of each year.

"That three-to-four-month span afterwards is when a lot of people, in general, lose sight of their goals, either they don’t find a rhythm or they don’t find a connection with people," said Pulis.

And keeping that connection is key to their long-term success.

"If I just remind them of why they started, of their why, then that’s usually what propels them into continuing with their habits," Pulis said.

The second most frequent resolution is focusing on financial goals.

"Usually around end of year and the beginning of year, we see a spike. Folks are looking to add a little bit more to their retirement or their savings. Or even make that contribution to allow it to work for them throughout the year," said Kellie Hirsch, operations manager for Allied Investments.

"I think that the new year brings a new reset for people. Some of the things that have been kind of swirling around in their heads, they’re ready to start tackling it," said Sarah Siderius, financial advisor for Allied Investments.

And the key for success with resolutions, they say, is limiting the number of goals a person sets.

"Pick one or two things, don’t pick 10 goals that you want to set a new year’s resolution around. And if you do that, you’re going to be more successful in terms of hitting those one to two goals than taking on those 10 things," said Siderius.

A path for sustained success when the clock hits midnight on January 1.