New Years Eve safety a top priority for Billings businesses

With New Years Eve festivities happening across Billings, a few local businesses are prepping to ensure safety.

The Billings Taxi Company will have all of their drivers on shift throughout the night, ready to answer the call for whomever needs a ride. Their number for service is 406-407-2738.

One of those drivers will be Kevin Curley, who said some nights are slow but that everyone knows what to expect on New Years Eve.

"Sometimes I have like maybe three calls all at once," Curley said. "Especially with it being New Years Eve, we just want to make sure that people get to and from their destination safe."

Curley said that while other services may charge an additional holiday cost, their service is staying consistent with their prices.

"It's just how we've always done it," Curley said. "It's simple and then there's no confusion and additional costs."

Curley said that safety is their number one focus and that driving under the influence has directly affected him.

"It's really important to me as well because having people that I know be involved in that," Curley said. "I've lost some loved ones due to drinking and driving."

Other businesses in Billings are also doing what they can to ensure safe rides home. High Horse Saloon owner Reid Pyburn said for the fifth straight year they will offer discounted uber rides and even cover the cost completely for customers.

"People are planning to be out and about and it's important to plan on how to get home," Pyburn said. "Sometimes those plans fall through and we just want to make sure people have options. There's tons and tons of discounts and we just kind of pick up on some of those and help get people home."

Pybrun said his staff will be vigilant in observing behavior throughout the evening as well.

"My staff is pretty experienced on keeping an eye on customers and how much people are consuming," Pyburn said. "Often times, getting someone a ride is a part of that management process."

All in all, both Pyburn and Curley agreed that while there will be a lot of celebrating across Billings, safety needs to be a priority.

"Do your best to get everyone home safe and sound and have a plan to do so," Pyburn said.

"That is the key," Curley said. "Just getting home safe."