A new nest has landed in Billings' BIRD District, and it's designed to care for the community's beloved pets.

On Monday, crews broke ground on a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic downtown on First Avenue North in the Billings Industrial Revitalization District (BIRD).

Watch the groundbreaking below:

New veterinary hospital breaks ground in north Billings

This future home of Billings Animal Family Hospital marks a significant addition to the area.

Dr. Edie Best becomes the latest business owner to move to the BIRD district, thanks to support from the Billings City Council and $475,000 in tax-increment financing dollars.

The new location will provide ample parking, plus waiting rooms, added exam rooms, and upgraded facilities.

All these improvements keep the comfort of pets and their owners in mind.

"Billy has been inundated with corporate practices... that was sort of the idea," said Best.

Construction will take about nine months to complete.

If all goes to schedule, the new clinic will open its doors in the spring of 2026.

This will bring modern veterinary care to the heart of Billings, enriching the community.