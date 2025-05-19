New to the game, and already chasing greatness on Montana rugby pitches

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Mavericks rugby program was founded just four and a half months ago. Since then, a group of first-time players has made an unexpected run to the state semifinals.

“They learned a sport that they’ve never touched the ball before, maybe never even watched or heard of, in the last four months,” said Rebekah Wong, who coaches the girls' team. “We’re going into the semifinals.”

For many of the players, the appeal is just as much about community as competition. With graduation around the corner, several seniors have taken their final chance to join something entirely new.

“I’ve played soccer my whole life and then, I also did cross country this last season,” said Ella Biggins, a senior rugby player. “Being a part of teams my whole life, there’s been really nothing like this.”

Before she heads off to the United States Naval Academy, Biggins is working to grow the team — encouraging friends, classmates, anyone — to join in.

“Just come give it a try. You never know,” said Biggins.

It was that same casual invitation that brought in fellow senior Evie Danhof.

“Well, Ella actually got me into rugby and I fell in love with it,” said Danhof. “I had gone to lunch with Ella earlier that day and she said, ‘Come to rugby, I’m playing, it’s so much fun.’ I was like, ‘No way, that’s crazy.’”

Danhof accepted the invitation. Four months later, she has been invited to try out for a U.S.A. Eagles recruitment camp — a rare opportunity extended to approximately 40 people from North America, according to Danhof. The camp is one of the first steps toward making the national team.

“College scouts will be there,” said Danhof. “So, if things don’t go my way with the nationals team, I’ll have a lot of other pathways for rugby. I’m just really excited. I have no idea what it holds, but I just know that I’m ready.”

Danhof, who described herself as “a taller girl who has always been physical," said rugby offered her something that just made sense.

“I feel like the sport is kind of made for girls built like I am, and it’s just — it’s cool. I just fell in love with it and came back ever since,” said Dahof.

The Mavericks currently sitin the number two spot in Montana, and will host semi finals next weekend. Regardless of the outcome, the team has already changed the game — for themselves and for the future of rugby in Montana.

Information on signing up for both boys and girls teams can be found here.