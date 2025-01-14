New tax credit program launches in Montana, unlocking opportunities for students

BILLINGS — On Wednesday, a new state education tax credit program will begin accepting donations from around Montana, though Billings Public Schools is already on board.

“Those $5 million that were collected last year, throughout the state, tell an important story and that’s (of) people that believe in education," said Erwin Garcia, the superintendent for BPS.

The Innovative Educational Tax Credit, which was created by the passage of House Bill 408, is a dollar-for-dollar match for donations made to public school systems up to $200,000 per year for individuals and corporations.

“We want to support public education and we know that there’s a lot of needs that the budget can’t meet, and we just want to do our share to help," said Jeanetta Jarratt, a former special education teacher who donated $1,000 with her husband, Alan, on Monday.

This year, the total that may be claimed statewide has risen to $6 million — with last year's maximum of $5 million being met in 48 hours.

As of Monday, the Billings school district has already had approximately $200,000 donated since Jan. 1.

“We have to be the best district in the state of Montana," said Garcia. "We exist to educate, to inspire, and empower.”

According to the district, the money is mandated to be spent on the following criteria:



Transformational and advanced learning opportunities

Programs, services, and equipment for students with disabilities

Work-based learning partnerships and pre-apprenticeship programs

Career and college-ready programs benefiting students

Technology that improves student experiences, access, learning, and opportunities

“I was five years old (when I) first got my hands on an Xbox – best day of my life," said Bradley Brackney, a Washington Innovation Center (WIC) sophomore who helps run the school's media teams.

He said he plans to direct himself toward a career with technology, given his school experience provided through the Innovative Educational Tax Credit, an interest first sparked by his lifelong love of video games.

“It lets you know, I mean, there’s still an opportunity, you can still learn, there’s still a chance for you to graduate, even if you don’t believe it, and there’s people that care," said Brackney.