New South Park pool plans presented at city council meeting

The Billings parks department presented three different plans for a new pool at South Park, at the city council meeting on Monday night.

There is no real timeline for when this will happen and the city council still needs to decide if it wants to approve one of these plans and then how to pay for it.

Kids have been enjoying the South Park pool for 110 years and according to the city, the pool and bath house need replacing.

“I think that it would be nice for them to redo it the way they wanted to,” said Linda Vasquez, who lives in south Billings. “A lot of kids go there.”

“We haven't been over there,” said Kyle Spang, who also lives in south Billings. “The last time I was over there was maybe a few years ago and it was pretty run down. It just felt a little unsafe.”

The three options for a new South Park pool would cost $8 million for option one, $11.5 million for option two, and $15.6 million for option three.

“Basically, it's the same sort of pool building, just more amenities,” Mike Pigg, Billings parks, recreation, and public lands director said about the three concepts. “You would add on. Is it gonna have a slide? Is it gonna have a lazy river? What additional amenities would be added? And that's how you get the increase in pricing.”

Pigg said the pool and building might be put in a different layout.

“Some of the concepts would be let's move it back off of the street and, put the building out front, kind of like Rose (Park’s) pool,” Pigg said. “And then put the pool in behind that and then, the pool will probably change and become like a zero entry pool.”

Pigg said zero entry allows kids and adults to walk into pool and not have to jump into three feet of water.

And that same report shows the Pioneer Park and Hawthorne Park wading pools along with the Terry Park sprayground are put athigh priority for replacement.

“Thirty-five, almost 40 years old, and so things wear out,” Pigg said. “And those are worn out.”

And even with the condition of the South Park pool, it's still something the neighborhood kids enjoy.

“My kids really enjoy the pool and it’s a good pastime for them,” said Brittany, another south Billings resident.

“It's been really nice, but I really think that needs improvement,” Vasquez said.

“Keeps them safe, keeps them doing something positive and healthy,” Spang said.

And at this time, there's no estimated time when any of these projects will get started.

“Even design is going to take six months,” Pigg said. “But we have to find the money and that's the biggest hurdle. We’ve got a job.”