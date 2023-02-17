New restaurant Spitz opening in downtown Billings

A new Mediterranean-style restaurant is filling a vacant spot in the heart of downtown Billings.

Spitz is holding its grand opening Friday at 313. N. Broadway. The restaurant will serve wraps, salads, bowls, fries paired with protein options such as beef and lamb, said co-owner Jenna O’Brien.

O’Brien, a Billings native, is opening the restaurant with her husband, Peter. The pair most recently lived in Salt Lake City, which boasted several locations of the Spitz franchise.

The two thought it would be a good addition for Billings, so they started scouting a location.

“We were just on the prowl, and this came up,” Jenna O’Brien said.

The spot has been a restaurant space for nearly a quarter century, dating back to 1999 when the Travel Café opened there. Three other eateries operated there, and the building has been vacant for about a year since the last place, Perch, closed.

The O’Briens have been renovating the space for about a year. The walls are adorned with local imagery, including old photos of the Rims, the 1930s-era flood that hit Billings hard and photos honoring Indigenous people.

Everything is made in house, including the sangria, O’Brien said. Spitz has several beers on tap, including local craft options.

Another bonus: Once the temperatures rise, customers can sit outside in both front and back patios.

Spitz is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.