Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New ramen and sushi shop opens on Billings West End

items.[0].videoTitle
New Ramen shop opens on Billings West End
Hokkaido
Posted at 6:41 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 20:41:42-04

BILLINGS — Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar recently opened in Shiloh Crossing. With a menu consisting of sushi and ramen, the secret is in the broth.

Owner Tom Cai of Helena opened the shop about a week ago at 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. unit 3, next to the AMC movie theater.

Cai wants to bring a traditional Japanese feel to the shop.

"I learned everything in Japan. I developed all my recipes and trained there," Cai said Thursday when asked about how he began the process of opening his first ramen shop.

With a new set of flavors, locals are excited for the shop's opening.

"I really like that it's close to the movie theater. I can grab some ramen, get full, and then go to the movies," said Kolby Dietz, a Billings resident.

Attention to detail and not cutting any corners is what Cai believes will lead this Montana-based ramen shop to success.

With another location set to open in the Heights soon, Hokkaido also has shops in Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Pocatello, Idaho and Idaho Falls.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime