New ramen and sushi shop opens on Billings West End

BILLINGS — Hokkaido Ramen and Sushi Bar recently opened in Shiloh Crossing. With a menu consisting of sushi and ramen, the secret is in the broth.

Owner Tom Cai of Helena opened the shop about a week ago at 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd. unit 3, next to the AMC movie theater.

Cai wants to bring a traditional Japanese feel to the shop.

"I learned everything in Japan. I developed all my recipes and trained there," Cai said Thursday when asked about how he began the process of opening his first ramen shop.

With a new set of flavors, locals are excited for the shop's opening.

"I really like that it's close to the movie theater. I can grab some ramen, get full, and then go to the movies," said Kolby Dietz, a Billings resident.

Attention to detail and not cutting any corners is what Cai believes will lead this Montana-based ramen shop to success.

With another location set to open in the Heights soon, Hokkaido also has shops in Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, Pocatello, Idaho and Idaho Falls.