New name possible for Daylis Stadium in Billings: Heenan & Cook Stadium

Funding for an overhaul of historic Daylis Stadium in Billings has nearly reached its goal.

In addition to school district funding of $6.25 million, private funding has now reached $4 million.

The total is $10.25 million toward the $12.5 million goal and estimated cost for the project.

Information about Daylis will be presented at the school board meeting on Monday.

Daylis Stadium could soon be called Heenan & Cook Stadium.

“It's not just, how do we get our name on something,” said John Heenan, a partner in the Heenan & Cook law firm. “It was how do we be part of a solution.”

Heenan says Daylis took on a different ambience last season with the west grandstand closed after it was determined to be unsafe.

“You're sitting in the stands and there's yellow tape across, the other side and it's not safe,” Heenan said.

That was part of the motivation for Heenan and his law partner, Joe Cook, to give the school district $1.5 million over 10 years for the naming rights.

“This is a way for Billings to really put our best foot forward with a much-needed facelift,” Heenan said.

Other sponsors or donors have committed to putting their names on other parts of the sports venue.

Intermountain Health contributed $500,000 to have its name on the west ticket entrance near the Senior High School parking lot.

Greg and Eileen McDonald donated $500,000 for naming rights on the west grandstands.

Bravera Bank put its name on the concessions with a $250,000 donation.

And Bill and Pat Ryan have donated $300,000 to put “In honor of Paul Klaboe” on the West High locker room, after the man who retired in 2015 after 29 years as head coach.

Those donations are part of the $4 million that has been raised.

“This has been a pretty broad group of donors,” said Chase Rose, Daylis campaign manger and a principal with the Bannack Group.

Rose says along with the ice rink at Amend Park, Daylis will make Billings a regional hub for sports.

“Daylis is just an incredible keystone in that effort," said Rose. "In fact, it might be one of the most important efforts when you consider that all three high schools are calling this their home stadium.”

And he says the upgraded stadium will inspire everyone, including athletes.

“It is that spark, that motivation to say I'm going to dig deeper because I know that the community has done what they can do to be behind me,” Rose said about young athletes.

And while it will be called Heenan & Cook Stadium, they will not forget about Fred Daylis.

“We will absolutely continue to honor him,” Rose said.

The legacy remembered, but they're not focused on history.

The plan is to break ground after the football season and have Heenan & Cook Stadium ready in October of 2026.

“Great place for future generations,” Heenan said.