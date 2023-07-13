New medical school in Billings holds opening ceremony

BILLINGS - Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to mark the opening of the new medical school in the Billings West End.

The ceremony at the new campus off Shiloh Road started at 11:30 a.m. and guests during the event included Gov. Greg Gianforte, Billings Mayor Bill Cole, and President-Elect of the American Osteopathic Association Dr. Ira Monka.

The new medical school was "recruited to Billings, MT to help fill a significant need for physicians," a press release announcing the event Thursday states. "According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), all 56 counties in Montana are designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) with 9 counties not having any doctors. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges State Physician Workforce Data Report 2022, Montana has 257.3 active physicians (ranked 31st) per 100,000 population and is ranked 47th out of the 50 states for the number of primary-care physicians, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data."

The medical school is expected to add $67 million per year in combined economic impact upon full operation with all four classes of their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Master of Medical Sciences programs, the press release states.

The public is invited to a Community Open House on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE

Rocky Vista hoping VR technology provides unique experience for medical students

First class of medical students starting at Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine this July

Rocky Vista Montana College completes construction in Billings, looks forward to first class

Rocky Vista University welcomes first students to Billings

Rocky Vista Montana College receives approval to recruit, accept students

Officials break ground on new osteopathic medical school in Billings