BILLINGS - A new indoor playground will open soon in Billings.

The owners of Lava Island recently posted photos on social media showing the progress of the playground construction.

The owners say birthday parties and group events have already been booked.

The five-level jungle gym, which includes trampolines, slides, foam pits, and themed party rooms, is located in the former Sports Plex building at 5000 Southgate Drive.

An exact grand opening date has not yet been set.