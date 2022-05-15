New grocery store set to open in the Billings Heights

A new grocery store will open in the heights next week.

This along with one being built right now and another soon to get started with the building will give more choices to consumers.

For some, a shopping trip from Sheppard to the west end can take time.

"I don't want to have to go there," said Donna Harrell. "I want to get home and spend time in my yard and do things in the summertime. I don't want to spend all my time in a store."

Harrell and her family live in Sheppard.

She says with gas prices rising, that can add to the expense and she's looking forward to the convenience of the Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse at 1323 Main Street in the Heights.

"You have people from out of town, Roundup, Melstone, Custer, Ballantine, Worden," Harrell said. "We will appreciate having an extra option.

"We very much wanted to make sure we found a convenient location in Billings and the team felt this would be a perfect spot," said Ann Ocana, Shamrock Foods Company chief marketing officer.

Shamrock Foods Company is based in Phoenix and the Billings warehouse will be the company's 11th store.

Ocana said Shamrock sells restaurant quality food and has been selling to restaurants.

"It's a growing market," Ocana said about Billings. "And we actually were introduced to Billings about a year ago when we opened up food service distribution into restaurants. So for us, this is a great way to complement that business."

Other stores are planned in Billings including Albertson's near Grand Avenue and 54th Street West and Costco plans on moving to Zoo drive and Shiloh road.

While they're on the west end that still may be good for all consumers closer to Heights.

"It is wonderful," Harrell said. "You have more options, more choices, and we appreciate that."

Shamrock will sell some local products at its store that does not require a membership and Ocana says the company has handled the supply challenges.

"Celebrating 100 years in business as you can imagine, we've seen it all," Ocana said. "Vast experience and working through changing economies, supply chain, we believe we have a strong foundation in place."

"Being in the heights, it's faster, more convenient, and it's just exciting," Harrell said.

Shamrock has a grand opening scheduled for May 25.